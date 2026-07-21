Riser House Entertainment Names Paul Grosser Director Of Regional Promotion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Entertainment has announced the addition of Paul Grosser as Director of Regional Promotion. Based at the company’s Nashville headquarters, Grosser brings a wealth of experience in promotion and artist development as Riser House continues to expand its national presence.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Paul to the Riser House family!” shares Shane Allen, EVP of Promotion & Artist Brand Strategy. “His broad skill set, creativity, authenticity, and passion make him the perfect fit for our strategic vision moving forward.”

Grosser adds, “I’m incredibly grateful to Jennifer Johnson and Shane Allen for the opportunity to join the Riser House team. I’m excited to be part of such a forward-thinking company and to help grow the careers of an incredibly talented and hardworking roster of artists.”

A graduate of Belmont University’s Entrepreneurship program, Grosser began his career with an internship at Sony Music Nashville before advancing through the ranks in promotion and artist development. During his tenure, he served as Specialist of Promotion & Artist Development, Manager of National Promotion, and most recently, Associate Director of National Promotion, building a strong reputation for fostering artist growth and cultivating relationships across the country.