Sureel AI And Symphonic Distribution Launch ‘Fair AI’ Licensing Revenue For Symphonic Roster

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Sureel AI and Symphonic Distribution has announced a partnership to add on to Symphonic’s AI initiatives, aiming to unlock additional revenue streams for clients who choose to participate.

Using Sureel AI’s technology, which allows owners of compositions, lyrics and sound recordings to track their use in AI-generated content, Symphonic will enable the independent artists, labels and managers who use its services to participate in AI-driven revenue on transparent terms.

The partnership allows Symphonic’s clients to monetize their work whenever and wherever it’s used in AI models and share in the revenue these models generate. Sureel will ensure that payments are tied to measurable contribution, enforcing permissions and restrictions that Symphonic creators put in place to manage the use of their work.

“Symphonic and Jorge have consistently been at the forefront of innovation, embracing new technologies while keeping artists at the center. This partnership reflects their commitment to bringing responsible AI, greater transparency and new opportunities to the independent artists, labels and creators they serve,” said Dr. Tamay Aykut, CEO and Founder of Sureel AI.

“AI represents real opportunity for artists, but only if we use it correctly,” said Jorge Brea, CEO of Symphonic. “By giving our artists the chance to opt-in to Sureel’s fully licensed AI datasets, we are pushing back against unpaid training and opening new revenue opportunities for those who wish to participate.”

Symphonic’s approach is to empower creators with transparency, choice, and control, offering artists and rightholders a broad range of AI-driven solutions and opportunities. Together, Symphonic and Sureel AI are helping creators navigate the evolving AI landscape.