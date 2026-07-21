Tedeschi Trucks Band Cancels Festival Dates As Susan Tedeschi Undergoes Emergency Surgery

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Tedeschi Trucks Band has canceled two upcoming festival appearances after co-founder Susan Tedeschi revealed she will undergo emergency appendix surgery.

The Grammy-winning band announced it will no longer perform at this week’s Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island or FloydFest in Virginia after Tedeschi experienced what she described as an “appendix scare.”

“I had an appendix scare, and I’ve been told I need surgery to have it removed. It’s a very common procedure, and I’ll be okay, but sadly it does mean we have to cancel our appearances at Newport Folk and FloydFest,” Tedeschi wrote in a message shared with fans.

She added that the decision was difficult but necessary, thanking fans for their understanding while she focuses on recovering.

The cancellations affect performances scheduled for July 24 at FloydFest and July 26 at the Newport Folk Festival. Newport organizers have since announced that Father John Misty will take over the band’s scheduled performance slot.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is expected to resume its Future Soul tour with its next scheduled performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on July 31, pending Tedeschi’s recovery.