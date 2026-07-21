UTA Relocates New York Offices To Empire State Building

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) is moving its New York headquarters to one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, announcing plans to relocate its Manhattan operations to the Empire State Building next summer.

The agency has signed a lease for more than 100,000 square feet spanning four floors of the iconic Midtown skyscraper. The move will bring together UTA’s three existing Manhattan offices into a single location and provide space for its continued growth in New York.

The new office will house many of the agency’s core businesses, including film, television, music, sports, publishing, creators, brand advisory, theater and executive search.

“Our move to one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks is a reflection of UTA’s continued growth and our long-term commitment to New York as a global epicenter of culture, creativity, and business,” said UTA Chief Operating Officer Bob Roback in a statement.

Empire State Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin welcomed the agency to the building, saying UTA joins a growing list of companies choosing the Empire State Building because of its modern office space, amenities and central location.

The relocation marks another major investment by UTA in New York, where the agency continues to expand its presence across the entertainment, media and sports industries. The move is expected to be completed next summer.