Washington, D.C. Approves Nation’s Toughest Anti-Ticket Scalping Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Washington, D.C., is set to become home to the toughest anti-ticket scalping law in the United States after the D.C. Council unanimously approved the RESALE Act, a sweeping measure aimed at protecting concertgoers from excessive resale prices and deceptive ticketing practices.

The legislation caps resale prices at no more than 10% above a ticket’s original face value, making it the strictest resale price limit in the country. The law also bans speculative ticket sales, preventing resellers from advertising tickets they do not actually possess, and prohibits the use of ticket-buying bots that scoop up large blocks of seats before fans have a chance to purchase them.

In addition, ticket sellers will be required to provide upfront pricing that clearly discloses all fees before checkout. Businesses or individuals that resell more than 50 tickets annually must register with the District and comply with consumer protection requirements. Violations can result in significant financial penalties.

The bill was introduced by D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen, who said the measure is intended to stop price gouging that has increasingly priced fans out of concerts and other live events.

Local venues and music industry organizations, including the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), backed the legislation, arguing that inflated resale prices benefit ticket brokers rather than artists, venues or fans. Supporters say the law is designed to keep more money within the local live entertainment economy while making tickets more accessible.

The RESALE Act is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, positioning Washington, D.C., as a national leader in ticket resale reform at a time when lawmakers across the country continue to examine ways to curb scalping and improve transparency in the live event marketplace.