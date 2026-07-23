AFM Pushes Back Against Record Labels Over AI Deals

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) is continuing its legal fight against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Warner Music Group (WMG) over the labels’ AI licensing agreements with music technology companies Suno and Udio.

The union claims the labels used recordings featuring AFM musicians in deals with the AI companies without properly paying or informing the performers involved. According to the AFM, these agreements created a new use for the recordings, which should trigger payments under the union’s labor contract.

The case centers on a provision in the Sound Recording Labor Agreement that covers recordings being used in new ways. The AFM argues that training AI systems with existing recordings falls under that provision and requires compensation for musicians.

Warner and Universal disagree. Warner has asked a federal court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the agreement does not specifically cover AI training and that no existing AFM contract sets payment terms for that type of use. The company also says the union is trying to gain leverage during contract talks.

In response, the AFM has urged the court to let the lawsuit move forward. The union says the contract applies to all new uses of recordings and points to past situations where musicians received compensation when their work was licensed for emerging technologies and new formats.

The outcome of the case could have a major impact on how musicians are paid when their performances are used to help train AI music systems. As AI becomes a bigger part of the music business, the lawsuit may help determine what rights session musicians have in future licensing deals.