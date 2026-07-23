Agents Question Spotify’s Reserved Ticket Program As Debate Grows Over Fan Data

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify’s new Reserved ticketing program is generating debate across the live music industry, with booking agents questioning whether the feature could shift control of valuable fan relationships away from artists and their teams and toward the streaming platform.

Launched in May, Spotify Reserved gives select “top fans” early access to purchase up to two tickets for participating tours before they go on sale to the general public. Eligibility is based on a listener’s activity on Spotify, including streams, saves, shares, and other engagement signals. The tickets are fulfilled through Ticketmaster as part of Spotify’s partnership with Live Nation.

While the program has been praised as a way to reward loyal fans and help keep tickets away from scalpers, some agents say it raises a much larger question: who ultimately owns the relationship with concertgoers?

According to IQ Magazine, several agents expressed concern that Reserved could allow Spotify to become the primary gateway between artists and their audiences, potentially limiting access to the fan data that managers, promoters and booking agencies have traditionally relied on when planning tours and marketing campaigns. Some fear that if streaming platforms become the main source of ticket access, artists could become increasingly dependent on third-party services to reach their own audiences.

Spotify has positioned Reserved differently. The company says the feature is designed to identify an artist’s biggest supporters and give them a better chance of buying tickets at face value before they reach the broader market. Spotify also says it validates fan activity to help prevent bots and other bad actors from taking advantage of the system.

Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s Head of Music Product, said the initiative reflects the growing importance of live experiences in an increasingly digital music landscape. He has described Reserved as a way to strengthen connections between artists and their most dedicated fans while improving access to concert tickets.

Despite the concerns, many in the industry agree that the program has potential benefits. By reserving tickets for verified fans instead of relying solely on traditional presales, supporters believe Reserved could reduce scalping and help ensure more tickets reach people who genuinely follow the artist.

Whether Spotify Reserved becomes a permanent fixture in the ticketing ecosystem may ultimately depend on how the company balances fan access with transparency around data ownership and the role artists, managers, and promoters play in maintaining direct relationships with their audiences.