Cher Ordered To Pay Own Legal Fees In Royalties Dispute

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Cher has been ordered to pay her own legal fees following her successful court battle with Mary Bono, the widow of her late ex-husband and musical partner Sonny Bono.

The ruling stems from a long-running dispute over royalties from Sonny & Cher recordings, including hits such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” Cher sued Mary Bono in 2021, claiming she was being denied royalty payments that she was entitled to receive under her 1978 divorce agreement with Sonny Bono.

In May 2024, a federal judge ruled in Cher’s favor and awarded her more than $418,000 in unpaid royalties. Following that victory, Cher sought reimbursement for more than $1 million in legal fees incurred during the case.

However, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt denied that request on July 17, ruling that the dispute was based on contract law rather than federal copyright law. As a result, Cher is responsible for covering her own attorney fees. According to court filings, Cher requested approximately $1.02 million in attorney fees after prevailing in the lawsuit. The judge concluded that the legal provisions allowing recovery of those fees did not apply in this case.