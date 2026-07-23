CMA Fest Names SeatGeek Official Ticketing Partner

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a multi-year partnership with CMA Fest, becoming the festival’s primary ticketing partner and further expanding its presence across Nashville’s live event scene.

The agreement deepens SeatGeek’s roots in Nashville, where the company already serves as the official ticketing partner for Nissan Stadium and the Tennessee Titans. With the addition of CMA Fest, SeatGeek will support one of the stadium’s biggest annual event weekends – a role that will carry over when the festival moves to the new Nissan Stadium in 2027.

Country music fans will have a single destination to compare ticket options, purchase with confidence and manage their tickets – all in a few taps with seamless mobile entry at the festival. Every ticket purchased through SeatGeek is verified and covered by the SeatGeek Buyer Guarantee, giving fans the assurance their tickets are authentic and their purchase is protected.

The partnership marks another significant primary ticketing win for SeatGeek as the company continues to expand its presence across premier sports, entertainment and live event properties.

“Nashville is one of the great live event markets in the country, and we’ve already seen what a connected ticketing platform can do here with the Titans and Nissan Stadium,” said Russ D’Souza, Co-founder and President of Supply at SeatGeek. “CMA Fest brings that same opportunity to one of the city’s biggest weekends, connecting the entire fan journey from discovery to the festival gates.”

CMA Fest ticket public on-sale goes live on SeatGeek on Friday, August 1