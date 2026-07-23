Frontiers Label Group Appoints Timo Hoffman As Head Of A&R, Germany

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Frontiers Label Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Timo Hoffmann as Head of A&R, Germany. With more than two decades of experience in the music industry, Hoffmann brings a strong track record in discovering talent and shaping successful artist careers to the label.

Hoffmann began his career in music journalism before moving into key roles across PR, catalogue management, marketing, and product management for renowned labels including AFM Records and Atomic Fire Records / Reigning Phoenix Music. During his time at AFM Records, he played a pivotal role in shaping the label’s artistic direction and roster, signing and developing many of its most successful artists.

Over the years, Hoffmann has collaborated with a wide range of acclaimed artists and bands, including Doro, U.D.O., Danzig, Thundermother, Orden Ogan, and D-A-D.

In his new role, Hoffmann will focus on expanding Frontiers’ presence in Germany and strengthening relationships with established and emerging artists across the label’s diverse and evolving roster.

Hoffmann commented: “Frontiers is more than just an innovative label – it’s a place where music truly lives. The company’s expansion into the Frontiers Label Group further broadens its spectrum of musical genres and brings with it amazing new opportunities, which I’m excited to help explore.

“What Serafino and his team have created over the past 30 years is nothing short of remarkable. Frontiers has not only become synonymous with the entire genre of melodic rock but has also successfully branched out into heavier styles over the years”, he added. “Their roster, consisting of legendary bands as well as great new and upcoming acts, is brimming with quality. I have followed their evolution for a long time, always with great respect for the label’s forward-thinking approach, vision, and consistency. Being invited to join this passionate team feels fantastic, and I want to thank Serafino for his trust and vision.”

Serafino Perugino, President and Founder of Frontiers Label Group, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Timo to the Frontiers family. His deep knowledge of the international rock and metal landscape, combined with his proven track record in identifying and developing talent, makes him the perfect choice to lead our A&R activities in Germany.

“Germany remains one of the most important markets for our genres worldwide, and with Timo’s experience, passion, and strong industry relationships, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position and continue to grow the Frontiers Label Group with outstanding artists”, he explained.