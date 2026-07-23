globalFEST Announces Touring Fund Recipients

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – globalFEST has announced the recipients of their recently revived Touring Fund, which reimburses artists directly to offset touring budget shortfalls. As touring is an expensive, necessary investment, this year’s $20,000 fund supports financially viable tours to strengthen career paths in the United States, continuing its mission to move international and regional American music to the center of the performing arts field.

Awarded to globalFEST alumni artists, this year’s recipients are Elida Almeida, El Laberinto del Coco, Insun Park & Generals, Maria Mazzotta, Saami Brothers, and Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars. Collectively, these bands will present more than 50 performances in 18 states nationwide from July to December 2026. Read more about each artist below.

From 2011 to 2019, the globalFEST Touring Fund distributed $120,140 to 38 bands and 200+ individual artists. Those tours brought artists to over 140 new cities across the country, in front of tens of thousands of fans. The Touring Fund is aimed at helping to amplify extraordinary global and regional American music.

globalFEST Touring Fund Director Deirdre Valente elaborates: “The opportunities are abundant. The challenges are real. The globalFEST Touring Fund directly supports the ever-escalating costs that artists pay to share their music in the USA.

Artist mobility builds stronger communities, cross cultural solidarity, and celebrates the diversity and commonality of the human spirit across borders. Artists are the center of this ecosystem, but they are often the sole bearers of the financial risks to tour. The Fund responds by reimbursing artists to help cover necessary expenses to tour in the US — from travel and visas, to lodging and gear rentals.”

The relaunch of the globalFEST Touring Fund is made possible with a grant from The Mellon Foundation. Two more rounds of awards will be made to support tours taking place in 2027