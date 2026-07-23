Lakelin Lemmings Signs With Kinkead Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – As excitement continues to build toward the July 24 release of her self-titled debut album, rising country artist QHMG / Quartz Hill Records’ Lakelin Lemmings has announced another significant career milestone, signing an exclusive worldwide booking agreement with The Kinkead Entertainment Agency.

The partnership positions the fast-rising singer-songwriter for expanded touring opportunities, both nationwide and internationally, as demand continues to grow following a string of acclaimed releases and rapidly increasing fan engagement.

“We’re excited to welcome Lakelin Lemmings to The Kinkead Entertainment Agency’s boutique roster,” said Co-Founder and CEO of The Kinkead Entertainment Agency, Bob Kinkead. “I saw her perform in front of a jaded music industry audience mixed in with invited guests. Lakelin delivered at the highest level with the stage presence of a superstar; she has an incredible voice and a genuine passion for connecting with fans, making the audience want more. Lakelin has all the ingredients to build a long and successful career. We’re looking forward to helping expand her touring business across the country and around the world.”

The announcement comes as Lakelin prepares to release her self-titled 16-track debut album on July 24 via QHMG / Quartz Hill Records. The project showcases the West Tennessee native’s distinctive blend of modern country, heartfelt storytelling, and youthful authenticity, led by the current radio single, “Get Around Boy,” which has introduced fans to a bold new chapter in her artistic journey.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Team Lakelin and help elevate her career to the top,” added Greg Scott, president of The Kinkead Entertainment Agency.

Already earning attention throughout Nashville for her dynamic live performances and magnetic stage presence, Lakelin continues to establish herself as one of country music’s most exciting emerging artists. Her growing fan base, authentic songwriting, and engaging personality have made her one of the genre’s brightest young talents to watch.

“Finding the right partners has been incredibly important as we’ve built this next chapter of Lakelin’s career,” said QHMG Executive Vice President Ash Bowers. “Bob, Greg, and the entire Kinkead team understand not only who Lakelin is as an artist today, but where she is headed. Their passion for developing careers and creating meaningful touring opportunities makes them an ideal fit as we launch this debut album.”

“This is a dream partnership for me,” said Lakelin Lemmings. “I’ve always believed the best way to connect with people is through live music, and I’m so excited to work with everyone at Kinkead as we take these songs on the road. I can’t wait to meet fans in cities across the country and beyond.”