Legends Global Joins The US Food Waste Pact

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legends Global is the latest company to join the U.S. Food Waste Pact, a joint initiative led by nonprofits ReFED and World Wildlife Fund to

reduce food waste throughout the supply chain. Legends Global joins other hospitality signatories, as well as a cohort of producers, manufacturers, distributors, foodservice operators, and grocery retailers dedicated to cross-sector collaboration on high-impact solutions to food waste.

“Joining the U.S. Food Waste Pact is a proud and purposeful commitment for our team at Legends Global,” said Lindsay Arell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Legends Global. “We hold

ourselves to a high standard in everything we do, and responsible food waste management at live events is a meaningful part of that. Working alongside signatories across the supply chain,

we are proud to be part of a collective effort that will create real, lasting change for our industry and beyond.”

The Scale of Waste

According to the latest estimate from ReFED, approximately 29% of all food in the U.S. (70 million tons) goes unsold or uneaten each year. Food waste accounts for 114 billion lost meals annually, and its value is equivalent to 1.3% of U.S. GDP. In the foodservice sector, which hospitality fits within, 12.6 million tons go uneaten. However, there are segments of this sector that are making progress. In the latest U.S. Food Waste Pact Report, reporting foodservice signatories saw a 5.7% reduction in the food efficiency rate, the metric that most accurately reflects waste reduction in the business & industry segment. This resulted in a 4,000-ton reduction in waste and a $15.9 million decrease in the wholesale cost of surplus food.

Making Sustainability Matter

Through Legends Global Acts, the company is committed to advancing more sustainable food systems by increasing local sourcing, reducing food waste, and improving waste diversion across its operations, while creating lasting value for the communities it serves and the clients it supports. By joining the Pact, Legends Global will collaborate with industry peers and partners to share best practices, drive innovation, and accelerate progress toward these commitments, helping build a more circular, resilient, and community-focused food system.

“We’re very excited to welcome Legends Global as the Pact’s newest signatory,” said Sara Burnett, Executive Director at ReFED. “Tackling food waste at events serves to both divert food waste from the landfill and educate attendees about food waste reduction, and therefore has been a focus area for the Pact over the last year. Legend Global’s leadership in the space brings invaluable experience to our signatories, and we look forward to adding their voice to the conversation.”