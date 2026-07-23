Lollapalooza To Offer THC-Infused Beverages In Festival First

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Lollapalooza is breaking new ground this summer by becoming one of the first major U.S. music festivals to offer hemp-derived THC-infused beverages as part of its food and beverage lineup.

Festival organizer C3 Presents has partnered with Chicago-based brands Señorita and RYTHM to make cannabis-infused drinks available to attendees 21 and older during this year’s four-day event, which runs July 30 through Aug. 2 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The new beverage options include Señorita’s Mango Margarita and Lime Jalapeño Margarita, along with RYTHM’s hemp-derived THC sparkling beverage. The drinks are intended to provide an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages as consumer demand for cannabis-infused drinks continues to grow.

The move follows a broader trend across the live entertainment industry. Earlier this year, Chicago’s United Center became the first major U.S. arena to introduce hemp-derived THC beverages at most concerts and live events, signaling growing acceptance of cannabis-based alternatives at music venues.

THC beverages will be available only to guests 21 and older and will be sold in accordance with Illinois law. Festival organizers say the addition is part of Lollapalooza’s ongoing effort to expand its food and beverage offerings while giving fans more choices during the event.

Lollapalooza, which returns to Grant Park later this month, features more than 170 artists across eight stages and remains one of the largest music festivals in North America. Organizers have continued to introduce new food, beverage, and fan experiences as part of the festival’s annual expansion.