Oliver Jones, Canadian Jazz Titan Passes Away At 91

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Oliver Jones, one of Canada’s most celebrated jazz pianists, died Wednesday (July 22) following a lengthy illness. He was 91.

During a remarkable career that spanned more than 77 years, Jones recorded 26 albums and became one of Canada’s most accomplished jazz musicians. His legacy is honored with two large murals overlooking his hometown of Montreal, where he was widely regarded as the country’s premier jazz pianist.

Jones received numerous honors throughout his career, including the Order of Québec, Officer of the Order of Canada, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, the Martin Luther King Jr. Award, and the Oscar Peterson Award, presented by the Montreal International Jazz Festival for exceptional contributions to Canadian jazz. He also earned multiple Juno Awards and Québec Félix Awards.

Justin Time Records founder Jim West, who signed Jones as one of the label’s first artists in 1983, said he was devastated by the loss of his longtime friend.

“He had been in and out of the hospital in the past few months, but he never complained,” West told *Montreal Gazette* entertainment writer Bill Brownstein. “But then again, he rarely complained about anything. He was almost 92–that’s a good life. A great life in his case.”

Jones made his concert debut at just 5 years old, though he had already begun playing the piano at age 2—before he had fully mastered walking.

Inspired by his St-Henri neighbor, jazz legend Oscar Peterson, Jones gave his first recital at Union United Church when he was 5 and began performing in local clubs by the age of 9.

Although his Barbados-born parents encouraged his love of music, they never pressured him to pursue it professionally. Instead, it was Peterson’s sister, renowned piano teacher Daisy Sweeney, who took the young musician under her wing and helped shape his extraordinary talent.

Despite his musical gifts, Jones once believed his future was in basketball. While attending Montreal High School, he set a school record by scoring 56 points in a single game—a mark that stood for years.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2004 Montreal International Jazz Festival, when he reunited with Peterson to perform “Hymn to Freedom” and “Just Friends.” The appearance was one of Peterson’s final public performances and marked the first time the two pianists had shared a stage together.

In 2013, Canada Post honored Jones with a commemorative stamp as part of its Black History Month series. More than two million stamps featuring the pianist were produced.

Jones is survived by his longtime partner, Monique Leclerc, and his son, Richard Jones.