Ryan Adams Cancels European Autumn Tour Due To Illness

LONDON (vip-booking) – US singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has cancelled his planned European tour this autumn after falling ill.

Adams announced the cancellation in a brief Instagram post, writing: “Tough times. Been sick. Fall tour canceled.”

He also shared a statement from his booking representative confirming that ticket holders would receive refunds for all cancelled dates. The statement added that Adams was recovering and continuing work on a planned trilogy of albums, with new music expected to be released.

No further details about his illness or the affected tour dates were provided.

Adams first gained recognition during the 1990s as a member of alternative country band Whiskeytown before launching a solo career. His 2001 album Gold included “New York, New York”, one of his best-known songs.

In 2019, several women, including his former wife Mandy Moore and musician Phoebe Bridgers, made allegations of emotional abuse, harassment and inappropriate behaviour against Adams in a New York Times report. Adams denied a number of the claims at the time and later issued a public apology.