Sony Music Publishing And The Core Entertainment Sign Publishing Deal With Country Rock Trio Deltona

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country-rock trio DELTONA have signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville, in partnership with The Core Entertainment. Comprised of vocalist Ned Abernathy, guitarist Caleb Miller and drummer Chris Deaton, the band has distinguished itself with a combustible mix of Southern storytelling, arena-sized hooks and rock-and-roll swagger, creating an identity that has fueled a growing catalog, major touring opportunities and early industry acclaim.

The signing comes on the heels of DELTONA’s latest single, “The Country,” which was featured on major playlists including Amazon’s Breakthrough Country, Apple Music’s New In Country, Spotify’s All New Country, and Pandora’s Top Country Hits and New Country. Written by DELTONA alongside Dan Agee and Nick Wayne, the high-energy anthem celebrates the trio’s Southern roots and joins a catalog that includes “Heartbreak Fix,” “Love Don’t Love Me,” “How To Not Help A Heartbreak,” “Cared Enough to Cry” and “Party’s In The Back.”

“We are ecstatic to be joining the Sony Music Publishing Nashville family in partnership with The Core,” said DELTONA. “We clicked with Kenley and Rusty right away, and Chief and Simon have believed in our vision from the beginning. Both teams understand who we are as writers and the nostalgic country-band energy we’re working to bring back. Having Sony Music Publishing and The Core behind us gives us the confidence to lean further into our songwriting, keep developing creatively and build something that feels true to us. We’re beyond excited for the journey ahead.”

“DELTONA are a true band with a clear point of view and songs built to hit just as hard live as they do on the record,” said Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk, CEOs and Co-Founders of The Core Entertainment. “This partnership will give them an even broader creative network as they continue sharpening their sound and building a catalog that feels unmistakably their own.”

“From the first time I met Caleb, Chris and Ned, it was clear they were born to do what they’re doing as DELTONA,” said Kenley Flynn, VP of Creative A&R at Sony Music Publishing Nashville. “Their music is authentic, fun, high energy and built on a genuine love and appreciation for country music. We’re honored that DELTONA, Chief, Simon and Jamie [Sudhalter] trusted in us as partners to help take this to the highest highs.”