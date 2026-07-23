SoundCloud Acquires Independent Music Platform Nina Protocol

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud has acquired Nina Protocol, an independent music platform that recently announced plans to shut down after struggling to build a sustainable business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021, Nina Protocol allowed independent artists to sell music directly to fans and keep all of their revenue. The platform was built around artist ownership and direct fan relationships, but announced earlier this year that it would wind down operations after failing to find a long-term path to profitability.

As part of the acquisition, SoundCloud will take over Nina’s editorial archive and genre map, which include music journalism, artist features, and cultural coverage. SoundCloud said the move will help it highlight emerging artists, scenes, and new music across its platform.

The deal also gives Nina artists the option to move their music, content, and followers to SoundCloud through a migration process. According to SoundCloud, artists who choose to make the move will gain access to distribution, fan engagement, and monetization tools available on the platform.

“As the platform where millions of artists begin their journey, we’ve always believed that the next movements in music emerge from communities long before they reach the mainstream,” SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton said. “Together, we’ll help more independent artists build deeper relationships with fans, unlock new ways to earn, and access the tools they need to grow sustainable careers on their own terms.”