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The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bob Cavallo

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
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Bob Cavallo managed the Lovin’ Spoonful, Earth, Wind & Fire, Little Feat, Seal and more. And he finished his career running Disney’s music business!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob-cavallo/id1316200737?i=1000778014175

https://open.spotify.com/episode/27scMOj6rGn68lI4cKR0Z7?si=0XON8AQhTFa_uLxirWPDng

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/bob-cavallo-339454863

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/3389c653-f975-45e9-8a9f-7274ed3149a4/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-bob-cavallo

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