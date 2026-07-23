Bob Cavallo managed the Lovin’ Spoonful, Earth, Wind & Fire, Little Feat, Seal and more. And he finished his career running Disney’s music business!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob-cavallo/id1316200737?i=1000778014175
https://open.spotify.com/episode/27scMOj6rGn68lI4cKR0Z7?si=0XON8AQhTFa_uLxirWPDng
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/bob-cavallo-339454863
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/3389c653-f975-45e9-8a9f-7274ed3149a4/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-bob-cavallo