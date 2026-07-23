Ukraine’s Largest Festival Returns Despite War

KYIV, UKRAINE (vip-booking) – Atlas Festival returned to Kyiv from July 17–19, combining a large-scale music programme with a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

Held at Blockbuster Mall for the third consecutive year, the festival set a target of UAH 150 million (€2.9 million) for the Dronefall initiative, which supplies FPV interceptor drones designed to counter aerial threats.

The location was selected partly because it contains what organisers describe as Ukraine’s largest bomb shelter, allowing the event to accommodate tens of thousands of attendees while operating under the continuing threat of missile and drone attacks.

The festival’s 2026 theme, “150%,” was intended to reflect both the fundraising target and the organisers’ call for additional support for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Fundraising activities took place across the site, including auctions of signed merchandise, vinyl records and other items. Ukrainian comedian Vasyl Baidak hosted auctions on three stages, with a personal fundraising target of UAH 500,000.

The event followed a major overnight missile attack on Kyiv ahead of the festival. Baidak said the funds raised would contribute directly to equipment used to defend Ukrainian airspace.

Several performers appearing at Atlas Festival are currently serving in the Ukrainian military or have close connections to the armed forces.

Writer and musician Serhiy Zhadan, who serves in the Khartia Brigade, appeared alongside artists including rapper OTOY, SadSvit and alternative group hatespeech.

Hatespeech frontman Dmytro Odnorozhenko, who serves in the Nemesis Brigade, said his performances also help raise funds for his unit, which is involved in intercepting drones.

BoomBox frontman Andrii Khlyvnyuk said some of the drones purchased through the campaign could be allocated to his military unit.

The festival also maintained an international presence. Australian act breathe. travelled for more than 50 hours to perform in Kyiv, despite having previously suspended live touring while working on new material.

The group said its decision was influenced by its relationship with Ukrainian audiences in Australia and Europe.

Atlas Festival previously attracted international acts including The Prodigy and Black Eyed Peas. Finnish band The Rasmus performed at the event in 2025.

Safety procedures remained central to the festival’s operation. When an air raid warning was issued on Sunday afternoon, attendees were moved into underground shelters for approximately 30 minutes. Performances resumed after the all-clear was given.

Artists were also briefed on evacuation procedures and their responsibility to help guide audiences into the shelters if required.

Alongside its fundraising role, the festival provided attendees with an opportunity to gather and experience live music during the continuing war.

Atlas Festival organisers had not confirmed the final amount raised at the time of publication.