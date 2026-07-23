Venu Selects Legends Global To Manage Regent Bank Amphitheater

TULSA, OK (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU) and Legends Global, have announced that Legends Global, the premier partner to the world’s leading live events, venues, and brands, will lead operations at VENU’s Regent Bank Amphitheater in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, targeted to open this coming Fall 2026.

Legends Global will manage day-to-day operations at the 12,500-seat, year-round venue, including facility operations and maintenance, vendor and service management, staffing, and contract administration. Legends Global will also work directly with artists, performers, and touring teams on the logistics and coordination needed to bring shows to life at the premium destination and will coordinate with the venue’s food and beverage partner Aramark Sports + Entertainment to support overall hospitality and retail services.

VENU will continue to oversee all sponsorship agreements. Regent Bank Amphitheater’s open-room model and year-round programming capability allow VENU to continue to book the venue directly, through its internal booking team and promoter partners, including Live Nation.

“We are excited to pair Legends Global’s operational expertise with VENU’s vision for premium, experience-driven live entertainment at Regent Bank Amphitheater, a strong addition to our portfolio,” said Josh Kritzler, president of North American venues & content, Legends Global. “Our team draws on insights from a global network of venues to consistently deliver exceptional experiences, and we’re committed to bringing that same level of service to fans and artists alike in Broken Arrow for years to come.”

“Legends Global brings decades of proven excellence operating some of the most iconic venues in the country, and that experience is exactly what Regent Bank Amphitheater deserves,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “This partnership allows us to deliver the premium, world-class experience our fans expect at Regent Bank Amphitheater, a venue built to become one of the region’s defining entertainment destinations.”

Legends Global currently supports more than 450 venues worldwide, spanning stadiums, arenas, theaters, and convention centers, including the recently opened Acrisure Amphitheater (Grand Rapids, MI) and F&M Bank Amphitheater (Long Beach, CA), as well as Caesars Superdome, U.S. Bank Stadium, Soldier Field, Target Center, and more.