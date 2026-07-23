WME Signs Colton Dawson For Global Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising traditional country artist Colton Dawson has signed with WME for global representation.

The announcement follows another major career milestone for the 19-year-old Arizona native, who recently signed with Warner Records Nashville and is managed by TKO Artist Management. A trio of highly-anticipated debut songs, “Might Be In It,” “It’s Gonna Rain,” and “Piece of Heaven,” were released recently, giving listeners an early glimpse of Dawson’s timeless country sound shaped by the artists and traditions he grew up on.

Blending timeless country influences with a fresh edge, Dawson has quickly become one of Nashville’s most talked-about emerging artists. His smooth vocals, sharp guitar work, and classic country storytelling have built a fast-growing audience both online and on the road.

“Colton has a voice and presence that immediately grabs your attention,” said WME’s Barry Jeffrey. “There’s an authenticity to what he does that feels deeply rooted in country music while still connecting with a new generation of fans. We’re excited to be part of what’s ahead.”

“Signing with WME is a huge milestone for me,” said Dawson. “I grew up loving country music and dreaming about playing these kinds of stages, so to now have a team that believes in what I’m building means the world. I’m ready to get out there and keep earning it every night.”

Dawson first made waves after a breakout appearance opening for multi-platinum country artist Clay Walker at his sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium, where Dawson received two standing ovations performing with only his guitar. His momentum has continued to build through standout opening performances for artists including Lainey Wilson, Cole Swindell, Braxton Keith, Jake Worthington, and Josh Turner.

Drawing inspiration from country legends like Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley, Randy Travis, and Vince Gill, Dawson pairs silky vocals and honest songwriting with a timeless sound that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly current. He has also collaborated with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Chuck Ainlay and acclaimed songwriter Roger Springer on his forthcoming debut project.