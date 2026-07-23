Women In Music Canada North Chapter Launches

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Women In Music Canada (WIM Canada) is pleased to announce the formation of Women In Music Canada North (WIM Canada North). To date, the Women In Music Yukon chapter has connected women and gender-diverse musicians and music industry professionals in that territory. With a focus on the intentional capacity building of northern communities, the newly launched WIM Canada North will broaden the existing horizon, welcoming women and gender-diverse individuals from the three northern territories to form the chapter.

“Our music communities are rich with talent and creativity, yet the challenges artists and music entrepreneurs face here are unique to the North,” comments Beth Dart, Co-chapter chair and former chapter chair of WIM Yukon, Executive Director Music Yukon. “We’re excited to team up with our northern neighbours to collaborate, share resources, and create opportunities for women and gender diverse artists and music industry professionals to build sustainable careers.”

A celebration to mark the launch of the new chapter took place last weekend at Folk On The Rocks in Yellowknife. Woodhouse Brewery and Eatery hosted the event. The festivities included a professional development workshop, “Know Your Frequency,” at Yellowknife Books in partnership with Folk on the Rocks and the National Arts Centre.

A focal point of the chapter will be professional development and programming to the territories that help support the endeavors of emerging and established artists and industry professionals. Bolstering the reach and outcome of initiatives that have enriched the knowledge and experience of chapter members is the core mandate of the new chapter. Recent endeavors by WIM Yukon include their 2025 program for selected female and gender-diverse artists in Whitehorse, embarking on their first professional recording sessions, to work one-on-one with JUNO Award winning producer, Denise De’ion. WIM Yukon also partnered with Music NWT to present a financial literacy workshop during the Still Dark Festival in Yellowknife.

Hitting the ground running, WIM Canada is currently partnering with Music NWT to develop a new training program for women and gender diverse sound technicians. Supported by FACTOR, The initiative is modelled after the successful program launched in Manitoba in 2024. The program will seek to increase access to technical skills training and more inclusive pathways to sound and production. Launching first in NWT, the program will then extend to The Yukon and Nunavut.

“Launching a Women in Music Canada North chapter is an exciting step toward strengthening our northern music community,” remarks Kayla Cooper, new Co-chapter chair and Executive Director of Music NWT. “By creating opportunities for connection, mentorship, and professional development, we can help ensure women and gender-diverse music professionals across the North have the support they need to thrive.”

Building the capacity of regional WIM Canada chapters has been possible due to support by Women and Gender Equality. We thank the department and the dedication of the Honourable Minister Rechie Valdez for their support and dedication to uplifting underserved voices and enabling us to build community.