Yung Miami Signs With WME For WW Representation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum superstar Yung Miami has signed with WME for worldwide representation in all areas.

Knowing no bounds, Yung Miami is a chart-topping recording artist, cultural force, entrepreneur, media mogul, and lifestyle brand. With her highly anticipated solo debut album releasing this year via Uptown Records and the lead single “Spend Dat” breaking out as the critically acclaimed song of the summer, she’s accelerating her stardom into the fast lane.

Billboard ranked her No. 2 on The Hottest Female Rappers of 2026 Right Now list last week. “Spend Dat” recently earned the first solo No. 1 radio record of her career, topping the Urban Radio chart while climbing into the Top 5 at Rhythm Radio. The track also hit No. 1 Rap Airplay and No. 1 Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay on Billboard this month. It continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100, currently at No. 17, marking a new peak. The viral smash has over 2 million TikTok creates and reached No. 4 on the TikTok Viral 50 chart, continuing to dominate streaming, radio, and social media while driving conversation across music, sports, and pop culture.

Beyond the charts, “Spend Dat” has become a defining cultural phenomenon. Yung Miami recently performed the anthem during the New York Knicks’ Championship Parade, received a standing ovation and arena-wide singalong while presenting at the 2026 BET Awards, and saw Monica incorporate the record into her ESSENCE Festival headlining set, sparking widespread conversation online and further cementing the song’s place at the center of this summer’s biggest cultural moments.

Yung Miami’s debut solo album follows several successful singles, including 2021’s viral “Rap Freaks” and 2024’s “CFWM” featuring Skilla Baby. Her empowering anthems have amassed over 200 million streams to date.

In 2022, Yung Miami launched her podcast, Caresha Please, which accumulated over 45 million YouTube views. In 2023, Caresha Please won the BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Platform, further solidifying her place in the entertainment industry. Her drinking game, “Resha Roulette,” sold out instantly upon launch in 2022 and remains the No. 1 drinking game on Amazon.

As Yung Miami enters a new chapter, she’s committed to not only elevating her status in hip-hop but also shaping a legacy that transcends music.