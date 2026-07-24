DICE Expands London Footprint With Ticketing Deals For Two Broadwick Venues

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing platform DICE has expanded its presence in London’s live entertainment market through a new partnership with venue operator Broadwick Group, becoming the primary ticketing provider for two of the company’s venues: 26 Leake Street and Exhibition White City.

The agreement makes DICE the exclusive primary ticketing partner for both venues, further growing the company’s network of London concert and event spaces. The deal includes the 1,150-capacity 26 Leake Street, an industrial-style venue beneath Waterloo Station known for its electronic music programming, and Exhibition White City, a multi-level venue in West London that hosts concerts, club nights and cultural events with a capacity of up to 2,800 people.

Broadwick said the partnership is designed to improve the ticket-buying experience while giving fans greater access to events through DICE’s mobile-first platform and anti-scalping technology. The companies also plan to use DICE’s audience insights and marketing tools to help promote shows and reach new fans.

For DICE, the agreement marks another step in its continued growth across the UK venue market. The company already serves as the primary ticketing partner for several prominent venues and festivals and has built its reputation around digital ticketing, face-value resale and measures aimed at reducing fraud and ticket scalping.

The partnership follows DICE’s acquisition by live entertainment platform Fever in 2025, a move that expanded the company’s global reach while strengthening its position in the competitive ticketing market.