Hamilton Sets JUNO Awards Economic Impact Record With $17.2M Boost

HAMILTON, ON (CelebrityAccess) — The 55th Annual JUNO Awards generated a record $17.2 million in economic activity for Hamilton, making it the highest measured economic impact ever recorded for a JUNO Awards host city, according to figures released by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences

Across Ontario, the 2026 JUNO Awards contributed an estimated $23.1 million in economic activity after bringing thousands of music fans, artists and industry professionals to Hamilton during JUNO Week from March 26-29.

More than 7,200 out-of-town visitors traveled to Hamilton for the event, while over 16,250 people attended JUNO Week programming. Organizers reported more than 28,000 total participations across concerts, showcases, industry events and community activities, including JUNOfest Presented by CBC, the JUNO Kickoff Concert, the JUNO Comedy Show Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Junior JUNOS and the JUNO Songwriters Circle.

“The JUNO Awards showcased the very best of Hamilton,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The event generated a record $17.2 million in local economic activity, the highest measured economic impact ever recorded for a JUNO Awards host city. Thousands of visitors experienced our city’s music, culture and hospitality, while local businesses welcomed new customers. That’s a legacy our whole community can be proud of.”

The event also attracted more than 3,000 artists, music industry delegates and media members, with spending on hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail and entertainment helping drive the economic impact.

According to CARAS, the event generated $5.4 million in Hamilton’s GDP, supported 62 local jobs, produced $3.6 million in wages and salaries, and accounted for $3.7 million in visitor spending. The city also received an estimated $154,000 in municipal tax revenue.

“Hamilton once again proved to be an exceptional host for the 2026 JUNO Awards,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “The JUNO Awards are about celebrating the incredible artists who help shape Canada’s cultural identity and bringing communities together through the power of music. Seeing that celebration also generate meaningful economic benefits for Hamilton and Ontario is a reminder that investing in Canadian music has an impact far beyond the stage. We’re grateful to the City of Hamilton, the Province of Ontario, our partners, volunteers and fans for making this year’s JUNO Week such a tremendous success.”

The awards also reached audiences well beyond Hamilton, drawing 2.7 million CBC television viewers, 1.8 million digital streams across CBC Gem, YouTube and other platforms, and 482,000 CBC Radio listeners.

City officials said 209 volunteers contributed nearly 2,000 hours during JUNO Week, helping support events throughout the city.

“JUNO Week was a citywide effort involving staff, volunteers and partners across multiple sectors,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “Together, they created a safe and welcoming experience for thousands of visitors, delivered significant benefits for our local economy and demonstrated Hamilton’s ability to successfully host complex, large-scale events.”

JUNO Week concluded with The JUNO Awards broadcast at TD Coliseum, The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada at the Hamilton Convention Centre, and the Official JUNO Awards After-Party in support of MusiCounts.