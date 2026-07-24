REPORT: Providence Equity Nears $3.4 Billion Deal To Buy Out Casey Wasserman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Providence Equity Partners is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire the remaining stake in sports, music and entertainment agency THE•TEAM, formerly known as Wasserman, in a transaction that would give the private equity firm full control of the company.

According to reports, Providence, which already owns approximately 60% of the business, is finalizing an agreement to buy out founder Casey Wasserman’s remaining interest. The deal is said to value THE•TEAM at roughly $3.4 billion, although the transaction has not yet been signed and is not expected to close for several weeks.

The sale process has been ongoing for several months and reportedly attracted interest from a range of bidders, including United Talent Agency and private equity firms Permira and New Mountain Capital. Investment bank Moelis & Company has overseen the process.

Rather than bringing in a new ownership partner, Providence is said to have opted to increase its investment and assume sole ownership of the agency. If completed, the transaction would mark the culmination of a strategic review launched earlier this year following Wasserman’s decision to step away from the company and explore a sale of his stake.

Wasserman founded the agency more than two decades ago, building it into one of the largest sports and entertainment representation firms in the world. The company rebranded as THE•TEAM earlier this year and maintains operations across athlete representation, music, entertainment, brand marketing and talent management.

Under the reported terms, Wasserman is expected to exit his ownership position while Providence takes full control of the agency’s future direction.