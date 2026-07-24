The Weeknd Makes History With Six Sold-Out Stade De France Stadium Shows

PARIS, FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – The Weeknd has made history as the first artist ever to sell out six nights at Stade de France in Paris on a single tour with his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The record-breaking 2026 run drew more than 500,000 fans across France just this summer, further cementing his extraordinary connection with French audiences. Across the entire tour, The Weeknd has now sold out 13 stadium shows throughout France, underscoring his unparalleled global touring success and extraordinary connection with French audiences.

The European run marks the second time the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour has crossed the region, following its sold-out 2023 leg, which included stops in Dublin, Stockholm, Madrid, Prague, and more. Notably, the record-breaking tour surpassed $1 billion in global gross last year following the addition of 2026 dates across Europe, the UK, and Latin America, with more than 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. In 2026 alone, The Weeknd tour has sold over 3 million tickets & earned over $440 million.

Since launching in 2022, the tour has visited North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, and Australia, returning for second runs in every territory except Australia. With French fans witnessing the spectacle across the 2023 and 2026 EU/UK legs of the infamous tour.

The Weeknd has announced the final leg of the tour will take place in Asia this fall with stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur. Originally announced with 11 stadium dates, the Asia run has expanded to 17 shows due to overwhelming demand, with additional dates added in Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok.

This leg of the tour features a brand new 40-foot art sculpture designed by Hajime Sorayama, over 2x the size of the statue showcased in previous legs. First hand-carved from polystyrene and cast in Toyama by Japanese craftsmen, this unique one-of-one sculpture was finished in gold through a meticulous hand-coating process using multiple layers of high-gloss aluminum paint to achieve a luminous metallic surface. Created exclusively for THE WEEKND’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the sculpture was further customized with laser illumination embedded in the eyes and theatrical smoke effects emerging from the palm, transforming it into a living stage presence.

As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2026 Tour, The Weeknd is partnering with Global Citizen to raise funds to provide access to quality education for children around the world through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. He will also continue to partner with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide funds to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe and £1 in the UK will be donated to these two organizations. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn one pair of free tickets to each tour date by taking action to end extreme poverty with Global Citizen. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org.