3rd & Lindsley And Gruhn Guitars Present New Live Music Series

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – This August, two iconic names in Music City, 3rd & Lindsley and Gruhn Guitars, will launch Sessions on 3rd, a first-of-its-kind live music series celebrating the extraordinary musicians behind some of the world’s most beloved recordings. Fans are encouraged to visit the Musicians tab on the website for the latest updates, biographies, and performance dates featuring the extraordinary lineup of musicians participating in Sessions on 3rd.

The roster includes Adam Schoenfeld, Brent Mason, Chris McHugh, Danny Rader, Fred Eltringham, Glenn Worf, Gordon Mote, Greg Morrow, Jeff King, Jerry Roe, Jim “Moose” Brown, Jimmy Lee Sloas, Jonathan Brown, Kenny Greenberg, Kris Donegan, Mark Hill, Michael Rojas, Mike Brignardello, Nick Buda, Rob McNelley, Tom Bukovac, and Tony Lucido. The page will be updated regularly with new artist announcements, schedules, and additional information, allowing fans to learn more about the acclaimed musicians whose talents have helped shape countless hit recordings.

Taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 1, Sessions on 3rd offers audiences an authentic Nashville experience by bringing together the city’s most accomplished session musicians, touring sidemen, and special guests for an intimate evening of stories, music, and unforgettable performances.

Tickets to these special events are on sale now at 3rd & Lindsley, with doors at 6 PM and the show from 7:30 – 10:00 PM. General admission tickets are available for $20, and a reserved table for four is $120.