Bad Bunny Closes Record-Breaking Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour

BRUSSELS (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny wrapped up his record-breaking Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour on Wednesday night (July 22), closing out the massive global trek with a final stadium show in Brussels, Belgium.

The 55-date tour, which launched in November 2025, sold more than 3.1 million tickets and grossed approximately $467.5 million, according to Billboard Boxscore figures. The run became the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist and one of the biggest global tours of all time.

The tour supported Bad Bunny’s Grammy-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced his first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “DtMF.” The album cycle also included a sold-out residency in Puerto Rico, a headlining Super Bowl halftime performance and multiple Grammy wins before the world tour concluded.

Along the way, Bad Bunny set several touring milestones, including becoming the first Latin artist to headline stadiums in Australia and England. Earlier this year, he also became the first Latin artist to surpass $1 billion in career tour grosses without performing primarily in English.

The final concert in Brussels was an emotional one for the Puerto Rican superstar, who thanked fans after spending nearly a year on the road. While no new tour dates have been announced, the conclusion of the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour closes one of the most successful album campaigns of Bad Bunny’s career and another record-setting chapter in live music.