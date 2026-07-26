Ben McOwen Wilson Named CEO Of PRS For Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – PRS for Music has named former Google Play and YouTube executive Ben McOwen Wilson as its next chief executive officer.

McOwen Wilson will officially take over the role on Oct. 12, succeeding Andrea Czapary Martin, who announced earlier this year that she would step down after leading the UK performing rights organization since 2019. The appointment follows an international search led by the PRS Members’ Council.

He brings more than 25 years of experience across media, technology and the creative industries. Most recently, McOwen Wilson served as Managing Director for Google Play across Europe, the Middle East and Africa after spending more than a decade in senior leadership roles at YouTube. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of UEFA New Media and held executive positions at ITV. He has also worked with the UK’s Creative Industries Council and Creative Industries Federation on intellectual property, innovation and economic growth.

Julian Nott, Chair of the PRS Members’ Council, said McOwen Wilson’s experience made him the right choice to lead the organization through a changing music business.

“Songwriters, composers and publishers need a society working tirelessly to champion them and their rights. A society which embraces innovation and has the confidence to shape the future, not simply respond to it,” Nott said. “Ben is an outstanding leader with all the skills necessary to guide PRS for Music through the many changes in the music industry and the wider media market.”

McOwen Wilson said protecting creators will be his top priority as technology continues to reshape the industry.

“PRS for Music is built on trust, transparency, and a relentless commitment to its members. It is a privilege to lead this organisation at a time when the voice of the creator must be louder than ever,” he said. “In the age of AI and accelerated digital distribution, protecting the integrity and value of human creativity is our most urgent priority. My focus will be on ensuring PRS catalyzes our members’ success, ensuring they remain at the centre of a sustainable and growing global music ecosystem.”

McOwen Wilson joins PRS at a time when the society continues to focus on issues including artificial intelligence, digital licensing and protecting the rights of songwriters, composers and music publishers.