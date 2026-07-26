Jazz Great George Benson Signs To Candid Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY Award-winning jazz guitarist/singer George Benson announced the reissue of the 2013 album Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole, due out on September 11th. His first of more releases to come out on the prestigious label Candid Records, Benson’s heartfelt homage to his greatest musical influence gets its most complete release yet with three restored bonus tracks.

Alongside the album announcement, Benson re-released “Unforgettable,” his reinvigorated take on Cole’s iconic jazz-pop ballad, featuring legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Additional features that bring fresh color to Cole’s classics, like “Mona Lisa” and “Route 66,” include acclaimed vocalist Idina Menzel, trumpeter Till Brönner, and singer-songwriter Judith Hill.

Reissued under the supervision of Benson and Candid Records executive John Burk, who is also the album’s original producer, Inspiration has been remastered, re-sequenced, and expanded to include three additional songs from the sessions: “Almost Like Being In Love,” “That Sunday, That Summer,” and “Ramblin’ Rose.” Co-produced by Randy Waldman, the album pairs Benson’s voice and guitar with vintage Nelson Riddle charts and new Waldman arrangements, backed by a crack rhythm section (Waldman, Tim May, Chuck Berghofer, and Gregg Field) and the 42-piece Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Speaking on the partnership with Candid Records, Benson says, “This current cycle with Candid Records was made possible through my arrangement with John Burk, who supports my continuing effort to supply my audience with great music and my ongoing desire to promote what I believe are important musical ideas. Quality is my number one purpose for this move.”

INSPIRATION: A TRIBUTE TO NAT KING COLE

TRACKLIST

1. Just One of Those Things

2. Unforgettable

3. Walkin’ My Baby Back Home

4. When I Fall In Love

5. Route 66

6. Nature Boy

7. Ballerina

8. Smile

9. Straighten Up and Fly Right

10. Too Young

11. I’m Going to Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter

12. Mona Lisa

13. Almost Like Being In Love

14. That Sunday That Summer

15. Ramlin’ Rose