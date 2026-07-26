John Mayer To Perform Exclusive SiriusXM Concert At Stephen Talkhouse

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – SiriusXM today announced that seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter John Mayer will perform an exclusive SiriusXM concert, brought to you by Uber, on Wednesday, August 26 at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

Mayer headlines his own SiriusXM channel, Life with John Mayer (ch. 4), as the channel’s curator and an omnipresent voice on air; he has brought his listeners closer to his life and his music while sharing exclusive stories and insights into his catalog and career. August’s performance will deliver those listeners another special moment with the opportunity to hear him in his only live performance of the summer.

During this can’t-miss show, Mayer, joined by his full band, will perform a career-spanning set of the beloved songs that made him a global superstar. Ahead of the performance, Andy Cohen will join John Mayer for an exclusive conversation, giving listeners a special behind-the-scenes look before he takes the stage.

SiriusXM subscribers and fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. If you do not live in the Amagansett, NY area, you can also enter for your chance to win a VIP trip to the concert.

“SiriusXM has created a great tradition of an annual summer concert in the Hamptons, and I’m excited to be this year’s performer. I’ve had such a great time building Life with John Mayer and recording the show live for the channel is the perfect way to bring it all full circle,” said Mayer.

“John is an incredible creative partner and his dedication to music is evident as both an artist and curator of his SiriusXM channel, Life with John Mayer. Bringing him to the stage at Stephen Talkhouse, one of the most intimate music venues in the country, is exactly the kind of special experience SiriusXM loves to create for our listeners. We’re thrilled to celebrate the spirit of live music with an unforgettable show in the legacy of SiriusXM’s epic performers at this venue from an artist who continues to inspire audiences everywhere,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer.

John Mayer live at Stephen Talkhouse will air on Saturday, August 29 at 8:00 pm ET on Life with John Mayer and will be available on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, Andy Cohen’s sit-down with John Mayer will air on Radio Andy on Friday, August 28 at 10:00 am ET.

Mayer’s performance will be the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, The Killers, Metallica and Mumford & Sons.