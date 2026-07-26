Live Wicked Concert Experience Announced For Theaters Worldwide

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Fans of Wicked will soon be able to experience the blockbuster films in a new way.

Universal Pictures and Hurwitz Concerts have announced Wicked in Concert, a new theatrical event that pairs screenings of Wicked and Wicked: For Good with a live orchestra performing the films’ complete scores and songs. The concert experience is expected to tour theaters around the world, with dates and venues to be announced.

The presentation will feature a full orchestra performing the music live as both films play on the big screen. The score includes Stephen Schwartz’s beloved songs from the Broadway musical along with the film music composed by John Powell and Schwartz.

The concert event will allow audiences to watch both films back-to-back while hearing the music performed live, creating an immersive experience similar to other popular live-to-film concert productions.

The announcement comes as the Wicked film franchise continues to expand following the success of the first movie and the release of Wicked: For Good. Additional information, including tour dates, participating orchestras and ticket on-sale details, is expected to be announced in the coming months.