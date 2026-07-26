MGK and Wiz Khalifa To Headline MGK Day 2026

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) – Cleveland’s hometown hero and global multi-platinum recording artist mgk will once again bring the city together for the return of MGK Day, the annual city-sanctioned celebration honoring music, art, community, and the city that shaped him. Taking place August 7-8, this year’s festivities will feature a weekend of live performances, skateboarding, community events, local vendors, food, art, and fan experiences across Cleveland, culminating with the MGK Day Art + Community Festival on Saturday, August 8.

This year’s festivities include the Red Bull Best Trick Contest, the annual Harley-Davidson City Ride, and the main MGK Day Art + Community Festival powered by Webull, where mgk and GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa will deliver the weekend’s headlining performance.

Fans can purchase General Admission tickets, secure a Tailgate Package for early entry beginning at 12 p.m., or grab an exclusive MGK Day T-shirt that includes complimentary festival admission. Tickets and additional event information are available now at MGKDAY.com.

The weekend begins Friday, August 7, with the Red Bull Best Trick Contest at Crooked River Skatepark. Beginning at 5 p.m., skaters will take over the park for an evening built around technical skill, creativity and high-energy competition. The event will also feature vendors, food trucks, live music, exclusive merchandise and additional activities.

On Saturday, August 8, the celebration moves to North Coast Yard. The tailgate opens at noon, inviting fans to arrive early, decorate their cars and gather ahead of the day’s programming. Fans will also have a chance to compete against celebrities in tailgate challenges to win various prizes. The annual Harley-Davidson City Ride will meet at South East Harley-Davidson at 2 p.m. before kickstands go up at 3 p.m. Riders will then make their way toward the festival grounds.

Festival gates at North Coast Yard open at 3 p.m., with the main stage beginning at 6 p.m. The community celebration will feature local vendors, art, food trucks, merchandise, live performances and community activations before mgk and Wiz Khalifa close out the night with a headlining set. Fireworks will follow at dusk.

The hometown performance comes after mgk and Wiz Khalifa spent the summer together on the Lost Americana North American Tour, celebrating their longtime friendship and the music that helped define the internet mixtape era. The pair also recently released their collaborative mixtape, blog era boyz, a nine-track project that blends stoner rap, melodic experimentation and reflective storytelling across songs including “family > everything,” “everything tatted,” “girl next door” and “passport.”

MGK Day has grown into one of Cleveland’s signature summer traditions. What began as a celebration of mgk’s impact on his hometown has evolved into a cultural gathering centered on creativity, compassion and community, drawing thousands of fans while highlighting local artists, organizations and businesses. The official MGK Day 2026 poster was designed by legendary artist Mike Giant, whose influential work has become synonymous with skateboarding, tattoo culture, and street art, adding another layer of authenticity to this year’s huge celebration.

In 2022, mgk performed for more than 50,000 fans at Huntington Bank Field, becoming the first and only Ohio native to sell out the stadium. The historic concert followed Mayor Justin Bibb’s proclamation recognizing Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland.

Through partnerships with the Lost Poets Society and other nonprofit organizations, MGK Day also works to empower underserved youth and families through arts, wellness, and community-focused initiatives.