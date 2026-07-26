Qobuz Unveils New Player UI And Real-Time Lyrics

PARIS, FR (CelebrityAccess) – Qobuz, the independent, high-quality music streaming and download platform, has announced an evolution of its mobile and tablet application, featuring a completely redesigned player and real-time synchronized lyrics.

• A Completely Redesigned Player. Qobuz has thoroughly overhauled the player’s interface and interactions to deliver a more intuitive, immersive, and information-rich experience. Each listening session plunges users into the artist’s world, featuring an environment that dynamically adapts to the album artwork. The mini-player remains visible at all times during navigation, allowing users to control playback without interrupting their exploration. On tablets, the split-screen mode lets users listen while exploring the rest of the application. The play queue is now smoother than ever: reordering or removing a track is as simple as a swipe.

• Synchronized Lyrics. This highly anticipated feature is now available, scrolling line-by-line in real time, complete with translations so you don’t miss a single word. Dive deeper into a track, and better understand the artist’s intent, while rediscovering familiar songs. Qobuz also offers a new selection of playlists, featuring the best hits to sing along to.

• One Track, an Entire Universe. The Explore section offers a wide range of recommended music, all based on one track – similar albums and artists, playlists, radio stations, as well as content related to the record label or genre. Editorial content enhances the listening experience further, with deep dives into the artist, album, or song, with direct access to Qobuz Magazine, straight from the player. The goal: to extend the listening journey without leaving the track currently playing.

• Enriched Credits. The new credits layout improves access to information about a work or an artist, including album reviews, biographies, digital booklets, and technical file data. It also allows users to like or follow artists and labels directly from the player.

• Improved Queue and Autoplay. Redesigned for a more intuitive mobile experience, the listening queue and autoplay now display the next three upcoming tracks to help users anticipate and adjust their listening experience.

• A Customizable Mini-Player. Audio output selection, adding to favorites, or adding to a playlist—three action options can be tailored to user preferences and remain accessible without leaving the navigation screen.

“Qobuz subscribers actively explore the music they listen to. This new player was designed with that experience in mind: a modern design and user experience featuring synchronized lyrics, detailed credits, and suggestions that leverage our editorial content to dig deeper into the artist’s world. Following the overhaul of our CarPlay app, this marks a new milestone in improving the Qobuz experience,” said Axel Destagnol, Chief Product Officer at Qobuz.