The Grascals Announce New Album ‘ Not That Gone’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Three-time GRAMMY nominees and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Entertainers of the Year The Grascals, have announced their latest album, Not That Gone, available August 7 via Billy Blue Records. The 11-track collection marks The Grascals’ first release with the label and showcases the band’s signature harmonies, world-class musicianship and timeless bluegrass sound while celebrating new beginnings and longtime musical friendships.

Produced by The Grascals and Ben Isaacs, Not That Gone features original songs, traditional bluegrass influences and a special collaboration with country icon Dolly Parton on the album’s standout track, “Broken Angels,” written by Parton and The Grascals’ Jamie Johnson.

The album introduces new member Kyle Perkins on bass following the 2025 retirement of founding member Terry Smith, while showcasing the current lineup of Danny Roberts (mandolin), Jamie Johnson (guitar), Kristin Scott Benson (banjo), John Bryan (guitar/vocals), Jamie Harper (fiddle/guitar/vocals) and Kyle Perkins (bass). The project also reunites The Grascals with longtime collaborators and friends throughout the recording process.

“I’m really excited about our new album as it marks some new beginnings and reunites us with some old friends,” shares The Grascals’ mandolin player Danny Roberts. “Founding member and bass player Terry Smith retired in 2025, and though he is missed, we are thankful to have our new bass slinger and one of the best in the business, Kyle Perkins, playing on this record. It was also really special to be reunited with original Grascals fiddler Jimmy Mattingly, Dolly Parton bandmate Kent Wells and Dolly herself on the very special song ‘Broken Angels,’ written by Dolly and Jamie. We sure hope that everyone enjoys Not That Gone!”

Reflecting on the collaborative spirit behind the project, Johnson says:

“This was a really fun album to record and yet again I’m proud to be a part of The Grascals! Jamie Harper did an outstanding job taking over a huge role — Terry Smith was and is a legend — and Kyle Perkins is rock solid on bass. I was grateful to pen songs with Dolly Parton (‘Broken Angels’), Vince Gill on a song for our mothers (‘Memories of Mother’), along with heroes of mine Jerry Salley, Jim McBride and Darren Nicholson. We can’t wait to share this music with everyone and bring these songs to life on radio and stage.”

“We are so excited to release the first full length album from the multi-award winning Grascals, Not That Gone, on Billy Blue Records,” explains Jerry Salley, Billy Blue Records A&R / Creative Director. “From the first notes of the fiddle and banjo on ‘Dancing Girl,’ to the stirring vocals on the emotional hit single ‘Broken Angels,’ this is an album that all bluegrass lovers will want in their collection.”

The Grascals recently earned four nominations for the 2026 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards, including:

Song of the Year – “Broken Angels” – The Grascals and Dolly Parton

Collaborative Recording of the Year – “Broken Angels” – The Grascals and Dolly Parton

Banjo Player of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson

Music Video of the Year – “Broken Angels” – The Grascals and Dolly Parton

Not That Gone Track Listing:

1. Dancin’ Girl

2. Bend in the River

3. Memories I Ain’t Missing

4. I Can’t Stand Me

5. Memories of Mother

6. Little Sugar Creek

7. Farmer’s Blues (with Marty Stuart)

8. Not That Gone

9. Katie Blythe

10. That Girl Made a Wreck of Me

11. Broken Angels (with Dolly Parton)