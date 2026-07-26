Universal Pictures Content Group, Crosswalk Acquire George Michael Concert Film The Faith Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street’s event cinema division, Crosswalk, have acquired the rights to release George Michael: The Faith Tour, a newly restored concert film featuring never-before-seen footage from the late singer’s 1988 Faith Tour.

Universal Pictures Content Group secured international rights, while Crosswalk picked up North American distribution. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide in late 2026, with premium format screenings planned. In the U.S., Crosswalk will also partner with IMAX for exclusive early access screenings.

Directed by longtime George Michael collaborators Andy Morahan and David Austin, the film features performances filmed over two nights at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris during the European leg of the Faith Tour. The footage was captured on 35mm film using 14 cameras and has been restored for a new theatrical presentation.

The release will also include an original short film, Finding Faith, directed by Mary McCartney. The short features previously unheard interview audio from Michael, never-before-seen photographs by Herb Ritts, and behind-the-scenes footage from the “Faith” music video.

“George at the height of the Faith tour was simply electrifying — there’s a magnetic force of charisma and connection with the audience that feels just as powerful today as it did then,” said Helen Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group. To see these performances brought to life on the big screen, in such a cinematic and immersive way, makes this incredibly special — particularly for those who were there or remember that moment so vividly. We also can’t wait for a whole new generation to experience just how extraordinary he was as a creative force, performer and musical auteur.”

“An icon of his generation and beyond, George Michael was at the height of his creative and cultural power during the Faith tour, a defining moment that was made for the big screen,” added Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson. “Through beautifully restored archival footage and intimate, never-before-heard interviews, audiences will be given a front-row seat to a beloved artist at the peak of his impact.”

Mercury Studios Chief Finance & Commercial Officer Ken Danquah said the company is excited to bring the project to audiences worldwide alongside Universal Pictures Content Group and Crosswalk.

“We are incredibly proud of George Michael: The Faith Tour and the extraordinary craftsmanship that has gone into bringing this footage to life,” Danquah said. “We’re excited to be partnering with such world-class distributors as Universal Pictures Content Group and Crosswalk, whose proven track record and expertise in delivering immersive cinematic events make them the perfect partners to bring this film to audiences around the world.”

Lucie Avery, General Manager of Globe Originals, said the project honors Michael’s legacy while highlighting the work that went into restoring the concert.

“George was utterly unique, both as a man and an artist. Having had the great privilege of personally working closely with him and his team over the years, the opportunity to bring The Faith Tour to audiences through Globe Originals is an honor,” Avery said. “Mercury Studios, working hand-in-hand with George Michael Entertainment, brought their unrivalled expertise and vision to this project from the outset. The result is a film that truly honors his timeless legacy.”

Along with the film, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment will release The Faith Tour, an 18-track live album featuring previously unreleased recordings from Michael’s solo career as well as performances of songs from Wham!.