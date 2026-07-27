Afterpay Officially Renames Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena In Five-Year Deal

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — One of Australia’s busiest live entertainment venues has officially entered a new era.

Afterpay has officially taken over the naming rights to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, which is now known as Afterpay Arena under a new five-year partnership. The venue welcomed guests under its new name for the first time on July 23, with updated exterior signage and branding now in place.

Located at Sydney Olympic Park, the arena has been one of Australia’s premier concert venues since opening in 1999. It has hosted performances by artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Coldplay and Linkin Park, along with major sporting events and family entertainment. Earlier this year, the venue celebrated the sale of its 15 millionth ticket.

The partnership goes beyond a simple name change. Afterpay’s buy now, pay later service will be integrated throughout the venue, allowing fans to split ticket purchases into installments, while Square, also owned by Block, will power food, beverage and merchandise transactions inside the arena.

The agreement is designed to make live events more accessible while improving the overall fan experience from ticket purchase through the end of the show. Research commissioned by Afterpay found that many Australians have skipped live events because of upfront ticket costs, with flexible payment options expected to help more fans attend concerts and other entertainment events.

The rebranding ends Qudos Bank’s decade-long naming rights agreement and marks the latest name change for the venue, which previously operated as Sydney SuperDome, Acer Arena and Allphones Arena before becoming Qudos Bank Arena in 2016.