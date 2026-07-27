Henley Halem And Kevin Spellman Join Borchetta Entertainment Group As Co-Vice Presidents

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Borchetta Entertainment Group, the full-service management division launched by Big Machine Records Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta in March of 2026, announces leadership expansion, welcoming Kevin Spellman and Henley Halem to the company as Co-Vice Presidents.

“The addition of Kevin and Henley to the Borchetta Entertainment Group Management division shows the level of service and commitment we are making to our artists,” says Borchetta. “Kevin and I co-managed Cheap Trick into the Rock’n Roll Hall of Fame and have always remained close. Add Henley Halem to the mix, who is an absolute flamethrower, and this collective is at full strength!”

Halem brings more than two decades of experience in artist management, A&R, and marketing to Borchetta Entertainment Group, where he will manage a roster that includes Yung Gravy, Getter, Terror Reid, and DJ 4B.

Born in Los Angeles and raised outside of Washington, D.C., Halem began his career as a touring DJ while working at the legendary New York record store Fat Beats before transitioning into managing influential artists such as The Beatnuts, Jurassic 5, Kid Cudi, producer Emile Haynie, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Flosstradamus, and Yung Gravy. Earlier in his career, he founded an indie marketing agency spanning Hip-Hop, Alternative, and Pop. He served as Director of Marketing at Imperial/Capitol Records and Senior Director of A&R at Ultra Records and Ultra International Music Publishing. His work with Yung Gravy has yielded 10 Gold and 4 Platinum singles, alongside major brand partnerships with companies including Jimmy John’s, Dr Pepper, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

“I’ve spent my career in service of artists — building the infrastructure that turns moments into long, lasting careers,” says Halem. “That’s exactly the work we’re setting out to do here. Scott Borchetta is one of the most successful architects of artist careers this business has ever seen, and together with Kevin Spellman, we’re building something really special.”

Spellman brings 26 years of artist management experience to Borchetta Entertainment Group, where he will develop and manage a roster that includes Molly Tuttle, Easton Corbin, John Foster, and Mark Collie.

Spellman joins the company following 17 years at Vector Management, where he most recently served as Head of the Nashville office, managing a diverse roster that included The Fray, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, and Alison Krauss while contributing to multiple Grammy-winning campaigns and Cheap Trick’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Before Vector, Spellman spent the early part of his career at Career Artist Management in Los Angeles contributing to the early development of Sara Bareilles, and he holds a J.D. from the Indiana University Indianapolis McKinney School of Law.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to step into the VP role at Borchetta Entertainment Group,” adds Spellman. “Scott’s knowledge of this business is unmatched, and getting to learn from him every day while building something special together is a privilege I don’t take for granted. I’m excited for what’s ahead for our artists and this team.”