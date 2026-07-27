Jon Pardi Rolls Out Gamblin’ Man Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi is heading back on the road this fall with the newly announced Gamblin’ Man Tour, a 19-city run that will take him to arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S.

The tour kicks off September 17 at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Va., and wraps November 14 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. Country artists Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass will join Pardi as special guests on all dates.

Named after the fan-favorite track from Pardi’s latest album, Honkytonk Hollywood, the tour follows a busy year for the country star, who has spent much of 2026 touring in support of the record. The album has produced several standout tracks and continued Pardi’s run as one of country music’s top live performers.

The tour announcement also comes as Pardi celebrates the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album, California Sunrise, which helped launch hits including “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

GAMBLIN’ MAN TOUR 2026 Dates:

9/17/26 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

9/18/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

9/24/26 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

9/25/26 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

9/26/26 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

10/1/26 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

10/2/26 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater

10/3/26 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/8/26 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena

10/9/26 – West Valley, UT – Maverik Center

10/10/26 – Nampa, ID – Fort Idaho Center

10/23/26 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

10/24/26 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

11/5/26 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

11/6/26 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater

11/7/26 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amp

11/12/26 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

11/13/26 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

11/14/26 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena