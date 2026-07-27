Lil Baby And The Jones Foundation Serve Students With ‘Back To School Fest’

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Over the weekend, global rap superstar Lil Baby and The Jones Project, his community-based non-profit organization, hosted the sixth annual Back to School Fest for Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. Held at West End Production Park, the event served 4,000 students with free food, gift cards, giveaways, games, school supplies, clothes, school uniforms and free haircuts in a day of fun and festivities for residents, preparing them for the coming school year.

Attendees included distinguished Atlanta city leaders, such as Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, City Council representative Michael Bond, and Judge Penny Brown Reynolds. The event was made possible through the support of The Athlete’s Foot, Dr. Bombay, Dude Wipes, Fanatics, It’s Bigger Than Us, J. Mcallister Events, NextEra Energy, The Period Abundance Foundation, West End Production, Wet Ones and more.

No stranger to giving back, Lil Baby has made uplifting communities and empowering individuals a cornerstone of his mission, particularly in his hometown. In 2020, the hitmaker donated the proceeds from his top-five single “The Bigger Picture” to various charities, and his commitment has only deepened. Following a successful holiday Toy Giveaway last December, the Grammy Award-winner curated this year’s Mrs. Trendsetter Mother’s Day Flowers Pop-Up experience for children to celebrate their mothers with custom bouquets and cards for a well-deserved, personalized salute.

“Giving back to my city is everything. You need the right tools to build your future. We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn,” says Lil Baby.

He previously partnered with Foot Locker to renovate the deteriorated basketball courts at Oakland City Park and cleared out an entire Foot Locker store to supply local students with new shoes. The Atlanta native also distributed 200 bikes to neighborhood children and supplied 2,000 winter coats to those in need. Recognizing the importance of education, he established a $150,000 scholarship fund at his former high school and has quietly paid several college tuitions, removing financial hurdles for young graduates and providing a foundation for future success.

The festival adds to a busy month for Lil Baby, whose new single, “Dead Fresh,” dominated as the week’s No. 1 song on Apple Music and remains the No. 1 hip-hop track. It has exploded on TikTok, reaching No. 11 on the TikTok Top 50 with more than 400 million views from 130,000 videos. On Shazam, the track sits at No. 1 on the US Viral chart and No. 3 on the US Top 200 chart. Produced by Pharrell Williams, the single premiered at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show, and its music video is a marked ascension for Lil Baby’s fashion game – soaring to over 2 million views and ranking as the No. 1 Trending Video on YouTube.