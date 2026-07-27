Live Nation Brings Festival-Building Experience To Roblox

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation is expanding its presence in the gaming space with the launch of a new Roblox experience that allows users to build and manage their own virtual music festivals.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the game lets players create festival grounds and stage live events within Roblox. Artist CORTIS has been announced as the first featured performer in the experience. The initiative is part of Live Nation’s continuing efforts to connect with younger audiences through digital platforms.

Reports show that the game has already attracted more than 3.5 million visits and generated more than 23 million in-game performances, indicating strong early engagement from Roblox users.

The launch reflects a broader trend of music companies exploring opportunities in gaming and virtual worlds, where artists, promoters and brands are seeking new ways to engage fans beyond traditional concerts and festivals.

For Live Nation, the Roblox project provides another avenue to introduce younger consumers to the live event experience while creating new promotional opportunities for artists in a digital environment.