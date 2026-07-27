Live Nation US Cancels Roxette’s North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Live Nation US has cancelled Roxette’s planned North American tour, which was due to include 14 concerts across the United States and Canada this autumn.

The band confirmed the cancellation on social media, citing logistical challenges and substantially increased touring costs.

“Due to hugely increased tour costs, Live Nation US has decided to postpone the North American tour. We hope to see you at a later date,” Roxette said.

The run was scheduled to begin on September 10 and conclude on October 9, with 12 concerts in the US and two in Canada. The shows are now listed as cancelled on Ticketmaster, while ticket holders have reportedly been informed by email.

The North American dates were announced in May as part of Roxette’s 40th Anniversary Tour 2026. Per Gessle and Swedish singer Lena Philipsson are currently performing the anniversary show across Europe.

No replacement dates have been announced.

The cancellation comes shortly after Roxette’s hit It Must Have Been Love passed one billion views on YouTube.