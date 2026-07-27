Luminate Reports Shows Continued Streaming Growth As CD Sales Surge In 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global music streaming continued to grow during the first half of 2026, while CD sales posted surprising gains, according to Luminate’s newly released 2026 Midyear Report.

Luminate reported that global on-demand audio streams increased 9.8% year-over-year to 2.8 trillion streams during the first six months of 2026. Outside the United States, on-demand audio streaming grew 11.8% to 2.0 trillion streams.

In the U.S., on-demand song streams reached approximately 733 billion, reflecting growth of 4.8% compared with the same period a year earlier.

The report also highlighted an unexpected resurgence in physical formats. U.S. CD sales climbed 16% to 16.3 million units during the first half of the year, while total physical music sales—including vinyl, CDs and cassettes—rose 7.8% to 38.2 million units.

According to Luminate, nearly one in every 10 U.S. music streams now comes from Spanish-language recordings, reflecting continued growth for Latin music in the United States. Dance and electronic music recorded some of the strongest streaming gains among major genres, while world music and pop also posted increases during the period.

Speaking about the findings, Luminate CEO Rob Jonas said the data illustrates an entertainment market that continues to evolve across multiple formats and platforms.

“Halfway through 2026, our data shows the entertainment market growing in several directions at once, as audience behavior across music, television & film defies easy assumptions. Streaming is expanding, CDs are surging, younger audiences are returning to theaters, and library and broadcast titles are commanding enormous audiences alongside the newest streaming originals,” Jonas said.