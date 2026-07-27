Music Publishers Expand Copyright Lawsuit Against Anthropic Over Song Lyrics

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The battle between the music publishing industry and artificial intelligence developers intensified after Concord Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group and ABKCO Music filed an expanded complaint against Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude.

The publishers, who first sued Anthropic in 2023, allege the company unlawfully copied and reproduced copyrighted song lyrics as part of the development and operation of its AI models. Their latest filing, submitted in federal court in California on July 22, builds on earlier claims and incorporates information obtained through the discovery process.

At the heart of the dispute is the publishers’ claim that Claude was trained on copyrighted lyrics and was designed to provide those lyrics in response to user requests. According to the amended complaint, internal records show Anthropic employees and contractors prompted the system with requests for copyrighted lyrics during the model’s development and testing.

The filing also points to internal communications and records that the publishers say demonstrate a broader pattern of copyright infringement. Among the examples cited is a record showing Anthropic co-founder and Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown asking Claude for the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “Desolation Row,” one of the works covered by the lawsuit.

Publishers further allege that Anthropic used tools that removed copyright notices and other identifying information from lyrics during the training process. The complaint argues that the company’s systems were intentionally built to reproduce lyrics, describing the capability as “a feature, not a bug.”

The case remains one of the highest-profile legal challenges facing AI developers as courts continue to wrestle with questions surrounding copyrighted material and AI training practices. The amended complaint covers roughly 500 songs, while a separate lawsuit filed earlier this year involves more than 20,000 songs and seeks damages exceeding $3 billion.

The latest filing arrives as Anthropic continues to face scrutiny over its use of copyrighted content, adding another closely watched chapter to the ongoing clash between the music industry and the rapidly evolving AI sector.