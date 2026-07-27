Punjabi Star Karan Aujla Announces P-Pop Culture UK Arena Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Following another landmark year that has seen him continue to redefine the global reach of Punjabi music, Karan Aujla has announced three headline UK arena shows for October 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will see Aujla perform at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Thursday 1 October, London’s The O2 on Sunday 4 October and Manchester’s Co-op Live on Thursday 8 October.

Few artists have transformed Punjabi music on a global scale quite like Aujla. Blending Punjabi pop, hip-hop and North American influences, he has built one of the world’s most dedicated fanbases, turning chart success into sold-out arenas across multiple continents.

Originally from Punjab, India, Aujla moved to Canada aged 17, where he first established himself as one of the scene’s most respected songwriters before launching his own recording career. His breakthrough single Don’t Worry sparked a rapid rise that has since seen him become one of the defining artists of modern Punjabi music.

Today, Aujla’s music has generated more than 3 billion YouTube views, while his latest album, P-Pop Culture, has delivered one of the biggest international debuts ever for a Punjabi-language release. The record debuted at No. 1 on Spotify in both India and Pakistan, No. 4 in Canada and topped Apple Music charts across all three countries. It also became the highest-debuting Punjabi-language album in Canadian history, earning 12.4 million streams in its opening week.

More than an album, P-Pop Culture reflects Aujla’s ambition to push Punjabi music into new territory. Combining sharp lyricism, melodic songwriting and contemporary production, it continues to position him at the forefront of a genre enjoying unprecedented global growth.

This October, UK fans will experience that evolution live as Aujla returns with his biggest British headline shows to date, performing music from P-Pop Culture alongside the songs that have made him one of the most influential artists in Punjabi music today.

KARAN AUJLA P-POP CULTURE WORLD TOUR 2026

Thursday 1 October

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 4 October

The O2, London

Thursday 8 October

Co-op Live, Manchester

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK from Friday 31st July at 10am. Please visit http://www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Tickets will be available via O2 Priority from Wednesday 29th July at 10am, followed by general sale Friday 31st July at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.