Shenandoah To Make Ryman Auditorium Headlining Debut For 40th Anniversary Celebration

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Award-winning country music group Shenandoah (8 Track Entertainment recording artist), will make history on October 28 with the band’s first-ever headlining appearance at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. The milestone performance is part of Shenandoah’s ongoing 40th Anniversary Celebration.

The special one-night-only event will honor one of country music’s most enduring bands with an evening of hit songs and unforgettable collaborations. Surprise guest appearances from some of country music’s biggest names are planned throughout the night, creating a celebration worthy of the band’s legacy.

For four decades, Shenandoah has remained one of country music’s most beloved and influential bands, building a legacy defined by rich harmonies, heartfelt storytelling and timeless songs. Since emerging as one of the genre’s premier acts in the late 1980s, the band has earned 13 No. 1 singles, GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM honors, and a catalog of classics that includes “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me,” “The Moon Over Georgia,” “Ghost in This House,” “I Want to Be Loved Like That” and many more.

“To celebrate 40 years of Shenandoah by finally headlining the Ryman Auditorium is something we’re very proud of,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. “It’s going to be a wonderful night of music, memories and surprises, and we can’t wait to share it with our fans.”

Shenandoah’s 40th Anniversary Celebration at the Ryman is produced by Johnstone Entertainment and Six String Southern Productions.

Tickets for Shenandoah’s 40th Anniversary Celebration with Special Guests at the Ryman Auditorium are on sale now.

SHENANDOAH 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

Aug. 1 – New Haven, KY – The Amp at Log Still

Aug. 5 – Wausau, WI – Wisconsin Valley Fair

Aug. 8 – Detroit Lakes, MN – WE Fest

Aug. 9 – Hastings, MI – Rock The Country

Aug. 14 – North Lawrence, OH – Neon Nights

Aug. 15 – Henderson, TN – McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

Aug. 18 – Lewisburg, WV – State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 21 – Fairbury, IL – Fairbury Fair

Aug. 22 – Chippewa Falls, WI – Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 23 – Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center

Aug. 24 – Centre Hall, PA – Grange Fair

Aug. 28 – Ocala, FL – Rock The Country

Sept. 11 – Buffalo, NY – Rock The Country

Sept. 12 – Independence, KY – Heart of Country Festival

Sept. 17 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater

Sept. 19 – Morehead, KY – Poppy Mountain Festival

Oct. 3 – Marshall, TX – Bear Creek Smokehouse

Oct. 16 – Rockdale, TX – Rockdale Fair

Oct. 17 – Angleton, TX – Brazoria County Fair

Oct. 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 14 – Lufkin, TX – Temple Theater

Nov. 21 – Kingman, KS – Kingman Historic Theatre

Dec. 3 – Beaumont, TX – The Venue at Belle Oaks

Dec. 4 – Tulsa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Dec. 5 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort

Dec. 11 – Bossier City, LA – Margaritaville Resort Casino