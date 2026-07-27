WhyHunger Welcomes New Board Members

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – WhyHunger, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger and advancing the human right to nutritious food, announces the expansion of its Board of Directors today. The organization has recently appointed five new Board members, including Apollo Global Management Principal in Accounting Policy Claire Marble, folk artist and activist Jen Chapin, longtime commercial aviation executive John Kirby, Wall Street veteran Karen Ubelhart, and Tony Award®-nominated producer Michael Mitri to help steward the growth of the organization.

WhyHunger Executive Director Jenique Jones said, “We’re honored to welcome Claire, Jen, John, Karen and Michael to our leadership team. It’s rare to have this caliber of diverse talent from the worlds of entertainment, business, finance, and beyond unite to rally around one common goal. Their respective talents and shared commitment to ending hunger and advancing the right to food will prove invaluable to our mission and ongoing work across the globe.”

Joining WhyHunger for the first time, Marble is a Principal in Accounting Policy at Apollo Global Management. She is responsible for advising on complex structures and transactions in the alternative asset management space, while ensuring overall firm compliance with new and existing accounting requirements. She previously spent ten years as a Senior Manager in the Assurance practice at Ernst & Young. She is a member and committee chair of Apollo Women Empower, focusing on professional development, networking and community outreach. She also spent five years as Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair of the Board of Trustees of Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and she currently serves on the EY New York Alumni Council and the Villanova Accounting Advisory Council.

Singer-songwriter, educator, and daughter of WhyHunger co-founder Harry Chapin, Jen Chapin is a lifelong supporter of WhyHunger who rejoined the Board after serving as an officer from 1999-2013, including an appointment as Chair from 2001-2007. For more than two decades, she has continued to gain traction for her urban folk songwriting, beginning with her 2002 debut album, Open Wide. Raised in and around New York City in a large family of artists, writers, and musicians, she has created her own artistic legacy with notable appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, NPR’s Mountain Stage, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, WFUV’s Sunday Breakfast with John Platt, Mary Sue Twohy’s Folk Village, and the Bob Edwards Show on SiriusXM. Chapin carries forward her father’s lifelong commitment to activism, teaching 10th grade at a public high school in Brooklyn while creating Anything Goes and How Did We Get Here?, a show that traces the United States’ political trajectory over the past 30 years through original songs – exploring resistance to authoritarianism, mutual accountability, connection, and hope.

Kirby excitedly accepted his appointment to the WhyHunger Board this summer. He has enjoyed a successful career in aviation since 1983. Along the way, he has held leadership positions at Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and more, while he most recently served as Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. He founded KearnyBro LLC in January 2026, a consulting firm focused on commercial aviation and was named as a senior advisor to Campbell-Hill Aviation Group in July 2026.

Another new addition, Ubelhart is retired following a 47-year career on Wall Street as an equity research analyst, culminating with a key position at Bloomberg LP. She has been a member of the Allegheny College Board of Trustees for a decade, and she is currently Chair of the Investment Committee. Upholding a longstanding passion for ensuring equality for all women, she is also a Board member of Tri-State Maxed-Out Women’s PAC, a grassroots political organization dedicated to increasing the number of Democratic women in federal offices.

Mitri became a WhyHunger Board member this year after a lengthy career as an international trade attorney and business owner, jumping headlong into the arts and activism. With his wife, Karen, he has produced two films focused on gun violence awareness and education: A Father’s Promise (2023) and The Great Divide, which enters the festival circuit in fall 2026. A Fairfield Theatre Company Board member for 15 years, he has expanded its programming to include documentary film and live theatre. He is also a theatre producer and playwright, with credits including Frankenstein, The Musical, A Christmas Story, The Musical, Be More Chill, and I Wanna Learn A Love Song, about Harry Chapin, opening in 2027.

Chair of WhyHunger’s Board Cindy Secunda commented, “WhyHunger thrives on the ideas and energy of the people behind it. I couldn’t dream up a more impressive and empowering collective of people than Claire, Jen, John, Karen and Michael to strengthen our growing Board. With their input and ideas, we have an opportunity to magnify our impact, change lives, and get closer to putting an end to hunger once and for all.”