G Major Mgmt Expands Roster And Team With Two Artist Signings And New Hires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – G Major Management has expanded both its artist roster and staff, adding country artists Mae Estes and Clayton Mullen while bringing Taylor Venis and Kenzie Couch onto the management team.

Founded by Virginia Bunetta, G Major’s roster also includes Thomas Rhett and Ella Gibson.

Arkansas native Estes joins the company as momentum continues to build around her career. A member of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2024, Estes was also named the Association of Independent Music Publishers’ Rising Artist-Writer of the Year in 2024. She recently released her Blue Highway Records label debut, The 90s Called.

Independent artist Mullen also joins the roster following a breakout run that has generated more than 40 million career streams. Mullen is preparing to release a new EP later this summer and has toured with artists including Warren Zeiders, Vincent Mason and Logan Crosby, while also appearing on select dates with Sam Hunt and Billy Currington.

“The heart of G Major has always been the people,” Bunetta said. “We look for artists who have a clear vision and a strong work ethic. Our team is one that will champion them every step of the way.”

In addition to the artist signings, G Major has expanded its management team with the hiring of Venis as Day-to-Day Manager and Couch as Assistant Day-to-Day Manager.

Venis joins the company from Big Loud Records, where she worked on artist campaigns and special events, while Couch most recently served as Promotions Coordinator at MCA, contributing to multiple No. 1 country radio campaigns.

“I am beyond excited for the next chapter of G Major’s growth,” Bunetta said. “Kenzie and Taylor are incredible additions to our operations team who are already making an impact with their energy and professionalism.”